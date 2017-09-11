No update from Ravens coach John Harbaugh on health of Danny Woodhead, Za’Darius Smith

A day after injuries to running back Danny Woodhead and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not shed much light on their availability for Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Woodhead grabbed his left hamstring while coming out of a break on the offense’s opening series of Sunday’s eventual 20-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals. Woodhead, who had been bothered by a hamstring injury during training camp, waved over team trainers, walked slowly and gingerly off the field and was carted back to the locker room.

He told reporters afterward that he would have to wait until the team returned to Baltimore to find out the severity of the injury. Harbaugh confirmed that Woodhead has a “hamstring issue.”

“We’re just going to have to see what the timeline for that is going to be after he gets his MRIs and different things like that,” Harbaugh said.

Smith grabbed his left knee after being knocked to the turf while trying to tackle Bengals running back Giovani Bernard. Smith was clearly in pain and required assistance off the field because he could not put any weight on his left leg.

“I haven’t heard about Za’Darius in detail,” Harbaugh said. “He hasn’t had the MRI yet. I know it’s not a structural thing. Well, we think we know that. But we’ll know for sure when he gets out of the MRI.”

