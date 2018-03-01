NFL combine notes: Ex-Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown not pressing over low number of reps

Orlando Brown’s quest to be the first offensive tackle taken in the NFL draft got off to a difficult start Thursday at the NFL scouting combine.

The former Oklahoma star and the son of the late Ravens offensive tackle of the same name made just 14 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press Thursday.

“Personally, I didn’t stick to my routine, my breathing routine. That’s the lowest number I’ve done. I’ll redo it at my pro day,” Brown said. “Keeping it real, all my numbers will be held against me. I’m an offensive tackle and all my numbers are going to be compared to the other offensive tackles. That’s just the reality of it.”

Brown, who met with the Ravens this week, didn’t lose his sense of humor. Asked why he followed in his father’s footsteps rather than trying a new position, Brown said: “I’ve been fat my whole life. I wish I fast. If I was fast, 6-2, I’d probably be playing [defensive back], but God blessed me. … It is what it is. I don’t necessarily try to live up to his expectations.”

Brown reminisced about the times he spent with his dad, who played in Baltimore from 1996 to 1998 and again from 2003 to 2005, in the Ravens locker room. The father died in 2011 from diabetic ketoacidosis.

“Obviously, some of my dad’s really good friends were Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis, Ed Reed, Alan Ricard, Priest Holmes, guys like that,” Brown said. “I remember being around them and kids in school would hand me Ray Lewis pictures to get signed and I’d keep them.”

Ex-Terp Moore hits the mark



Maryland’s DJ Moore measured in Thursday at 6-0 and 210 pounds, an encouraging development for one of the top wide receivers in the 2018 draft class.



Moore, the 2017 Big Ten Receiver of the Year, is highly regarded but there was some concern about his height. Today alleviated that.



Moore and the rest of the wide receiver class will take part in on-field workouts Saturday in one of the most anticipated days of the combine.



