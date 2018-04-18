With NFL releasing 2018 schedule Thursday, here's a reminder of who Ravens will face

The NFL has announced it will release the 2018 schedule Thursday night at 8 — and of course it will be on NFL Network. Who doesn’t like a good “schedule release” show?

We digress.

In anticipation of the riveting drama about to unfold, here’s a reminder of the teams the Ravens will play at M&T Bank Stadium and on the road:

» Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Raiders and Saints.

» Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, Chargers and Titans.

The Ravens finished the 2017 season with a 9-7 record and out of the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Another important note: The Ravens will not be playing in London this season. The NFL named those games early in 2018.

If you remember, the Jacksonville Jaguars smacked down the Ravens, 44-7, last September in London. At the time, no one could have predicted that Jacksonville would end up in the playoffs, but the Jaguars sure looked like a playoff team that day.

The 2018 preseason schedule was released last week and the Ravens will have five preseason games because they will be playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. It coincides with former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis being inducted.

Here are the preseason games:

Hall of Fame Game: Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Chicago Bears (Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m., NBC)

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 9 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2: Monday, Aug. 20 at Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football, ESPN)

Week 3: at Miami Dolphins, date TBA

Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30 vs. Washington Redskins

Note: Game times will be set at a later date.