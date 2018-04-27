How the rest of the AFC North fared on Day 1 of the NFL draft

Here’s how the AFC North teams fared in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night:

The Browns began the draft Thursday by picking a Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won in 2017. It didn’t go over that well in Cleveland.

The Ravens ended the first round by picking a Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville, who won in 2016.

The Browns, who also held the fourth pick overall, used it to select cornerback Denzel Ward of Ohio State, while the top defensive player, end Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State, was still available.

Browns grade: C

The Bengals had the next pick among AFC North teams, No. 21, and chose Ohio State center Billy Price. It’s an area of need for the Bengals, but Price will miss most of the summer with a chest injury he suffered at the NFL scouting combine. He’s expected back before training camp, but missing organized team activities will set him back a bit.

Bengals grade: Incomplete (depends on Price’s recovery from injury)

The real head-scratcher was the Steelers’ selection of Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds at No. 28. It wasn’t an area of need for the Steelers and they seemed to reach to get Edmunds. It made for a nice story since his brother was taken with the 16th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills, the first two brothers to be selected in the first round of an NFL draft. But he probably would have still been there late in the second round and maybe even the third round. The Steelers must know something that we don’t because they usually hit home runs in their first few picks.

Steelers grade: D