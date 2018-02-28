Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
NFL scouting combine 2018: Workout schedule and how to watch

The NFL scouting combine begins this week in Indianapolis, with over 300 top prospects participating in workouts and interviewing with prospective teams.

The NFL draft will be held April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas, but until then, players have a chance to impress the league’s scouts, coaches and general managers. On-field testing begins Friday and will be broadcast live on NFL Network and live-streamed online at nfl.com.

Coach and GM news conferences Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. will also be shown live on NFL Network. Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome will meet with the media Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Here’s the schedule by position group (all times Eastern):

Group 1: Offensive linemen, running backs, special teams

» Tuesday, Feb. 27: Arrival, registration, pre-combine physical exam, team interviews

» Wednesday, Feb. 28: Physical measurements, medical exams, team interviews

» Thursday, March 1: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media interviews, bench press, team interviews, special teams on-field workouts

» Friday, March 2: On-field workouts, except special teams (9 a.m.-4 p.m. live on NFL Network. Condensed 3-hour broadcasts at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight)

Group 2: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

» Wednesday, Feb. 28: Arrival, registration, pre-combine physical exam, team interviews

» Thursday, March 1: Physical measurements, medical exams, team interviews

» Friday, March 2: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media interviews, bench press, team interviews

» Saturday, March 3: On-field workouts (9 a.m.-4 p.m. live on NFL Network. Condensed 3-hour broadcasts at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight)

Group 3: Defensive linemen, linebackers

» Thursday, March 1: Arrival, registration, pre-combine physical exam, team interviews

» Friday, March 2: Physical measurements, medical exams, team interviews

» Saturday, March 3: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media interviews, bench press, team interviews

» Sunday, March 4: On-field workouts (9 a.m.-4 p.m. live on NFL Network. Condensed 3-hour broadcasts at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight)

Group 4: Defensive backs

» Friday, March 2: Arrival, registration, pre-combine physical exam, team interviews

» Saturday, March 3: Physical measurements, medical exams, team interviews

» Sunday, March 4: Psychological testing, NFLPA meeting, media interviews, bench press, team interviews

» Monday, March 5: On-field workouts (9 a.m.-4 p.m. live on NFL Network. Condensed 3-hour broadcasts at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight)

