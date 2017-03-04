Combine notes: Ravens could tap Alabama again in draft

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome's fondness for Alabama players is well-documented. The Ravens have drafted seven Alabama players in franchise history, tied with Oklahoma for the most among any school, and they've had particular success finding quality Crimson Tide linebackers.

Jarret Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2003, was an unheralded yet effective contributor on some dominant Ravens defenses over his nine seasons with the team. Courtney Upshaw, a second-round pick in 2012, started 51 games in four years and caused a key turnover in the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory. A first-round selection in 2014, C.J. Mosley has made the Pro Bowl twice in his three NFL seasons, and he's widely regarded as the team's best defensive player.

It wouldn't be at all surprising if the Ravens tab another Crimson Tide linebacker to fill a major need in April's draft.

Reuben Foster is regarded as the draft's top inside linebacker and could be a potential replacement for Ravens' retired weak-side linebacker and 2016 leading tackler Zachary Orr. Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson of Alabama are two intriguing options in a loaded edge-rushing class.

"At the end of the day, I'm a football player," said Anderson, who had 128 tackles, 19 sacks and six forced fumbles in four seasons at Alabama. "I'm not into this stuff, this gym-short Olympics. I'm not that kind of guy. I'm not going to be the most impressive guy, you know what I mean? I'm going to go out there and compete. I ain't no bologna sandwich at the same time now. I ain't no slouch."

Anderson is expected to be a second-day pick. Meanwhile, Williams, who had 181/2 sacks over the past two seasons at Alabama, is considered one of the draft's best pass rushers, but there are some off-field concerns. Williams acknowledged Saturday that he has failed multiple drug tests.

"Made decisions that I grew from," Williams said. "It's all about being a man, owning up to your situations, owning up to your mistakes. Everybody makes some."

Already facing some injury questions, Foster was sent home from the combine Saturday after he reportedly had a heated exchange with a hospital worker. A tackling machine who is widely expected to be gone within the first 10 picks, Foster was already facing some uncertainty because of a surgically repaired shoulder, and now he'll have more questions to answer with this latest incident.

Caption Baltimore Ravens hold cheerleading tryouts for 2017 season The Baltimore Ravens held their annual cheerleading tryouts to see who would become a cheerleader for the 2017 season. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) The Baltimore Ravens held their annual cheerleading tryouts to see who would become a cheerleader for the 2017 season. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) Caption NFL combine: Local wide receiver Zach Pascal Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec reports on Prince George's County native and Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal at the NFL scouting combine. (Baltimore Sun video) Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec reports on Prince George's County native and Old Dominion wide receiver Zach Pascal at the NFL scouting combine. (Baltimore Sun video)

Anderson, who was with his Alabama teammate at the time, said the incident was blown out of proportion.

Ross has the record: University of Washington wide receiver John Ross said on Friday that he planned on running his 40-yard dash in under 4.3 seconds. And he did just that Saturday, setting a combine record in the process.

Ross, one of the top receivers in the draft and a potential first-round pick, officially clocked in at 4.22 seconds. That eclipsed running back Chris Johnson's record of 4.24, set at the 2008 combine. Ross achieved the record mark on his first try and did not attempt a second 40. He told ESPN that he cramped up.

Adidas pledged to buy the player who broke Johnson's record an island, assuming that player was wearing their brand of shoes. Ross, though, was wearing Nikes.

End zone: Defensive backs will work out Sunday, the final day of the scouting combine. Cornerback/kick returner Will Likely, the lone University of Maryland player invited to the combine, is part of the group although he's unlikely to participate in all the on-field tests after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Oct. 15. … Ravens assistant Bobby Engram led some of the wide receiver drills Saturday. … Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnett, a potential first-round pick often linked to the Ravens, wasn't available Saturday because he was sick. It's unclear whether he'll work out Sunday.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun