Ravens' Newsome, Harbaugh will be questioned under oath in Kaepernick grievance, per report

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh will be questioned under oath Thursday as part of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the NFL, Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday night.

The interviews will take place at the Under Armour Performance Center, according to the report.

A Ravens spokesman declined to comment, saying, “Legal proceedings of this nature are confidential and cannot be commented on publicly.”

The news comes on the day the Ravens announced that they’ve agreed to a one-year deal with former Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III. With starter Joe Flacco dealing with a back injury last training camp, the Ravens spoke to both Kaepernick and Griffin about potentially signing with the team.

Despite their public flirtation with Kaepernick, the Ravens decided not to sign him. Team officials acknowledged that they heard from fans both for and against the potential signing.

Kaepernick became one of the most polarizing athletes in the country after he knelt during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest treatment of African-Americans and other minorities.

Kaepernick hasn’t gotten another NFL job after he opted out of his 49ers contract before the 2017 season.

He filed a grievance in October, alleging that the NFL is colluding to keep him out of the game. Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly was deposed last month at a hearing Kaepernick attended.

A number of NFL executives, general managers and coaches are also expected to be deposed.

