Ravens not in violation of Rooney Rule with GM succession plan, Fritz Pollard Alliance says

The Fritz Pollard Alliance released a statement Tuesday that said the Ravens are not in violation of the Rooney Rule with their plan to transfer the general manager role from Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta after the 2018 season.

The Rooney Rule mandates NFL teams to interview minority candidates for head coach and senior football operations jobs. However, the Fritz Pollard Alliance said the rule doesn’t apply in this case because the Ravens had an external success plan in place.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said last week that Newsome redid his contract after the 2013 season to allow DeCosta to take over general manager duties following the 2018 season.

“Under Rooney Rule protocol, when a club has established a firm succession plan that involves an internal coach or executive replacing a departing head coach or general manager, no external search is required,” the Fritz Pollard Alliance statement read. “Examples of such circumstances include Jim Caldwell's succession of Tony Dungy as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Jim Mora's succession of Mike Holmgren as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

"DeCosta's pending succession of Newsome does not violate the Rooney Rule. The FPA salutes Ozzie Newsome for his groundbreaking tenure with the Ravens and congratulates DeCosta on his pending promotion."

The Fritz Pollard Alliance works to promote diversity and equality of job opportunities within coaching, front office and scouting staffs in the NFL.

