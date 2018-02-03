Ozzie Newsome clarifies his role with Ravens after 2018

Ozzie Newsome clarified his role with the Ravens this morning a day after owner Steve Bisciotti said that the long-time general manager will step aside after the 2018 season and assistant general Eric DeCosta will take over control of the 53-man roster.

“I will remain as the Ravens’ general manager through the 2018 season and continue my role directing free agency and the draft,” Newsome said in a statement released by the team. “After that, Eric will take over as our general manager and assume all the duties that come with that, including heading our personnel department and directing free agency and the draft.

“I plan to remain with the Ravens in a significant position in personnel and help us win more Super Bowls. We have planned this succession over the last five years.”

CAPTION Sports columnist Mike Preston has covered Ray Lewis pro football career from the start. He reflects on Lewis career and his induction into the Hall of Fame. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Sports columnist Mike Preston has covered Ray Lewis pro football career from the start. He reflects on Lewis career and his induction into the Hall of Fame. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION In a legendary professional career spanning 17 seasons, Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis has made countless big plays, including momentum-changing takeaways, teeth-chattering hits and game-saving tackles. Here are 10 of our favorite Lewis moments. In a legendary professional career spanning 17 seasons, Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis has made countless big plays, including momentum-changing takeaways, teeth-chattering hits and game-saving tackles. Here are 10 of our favorite Lewis moments.

After the news conference, Newsome told The Baltimore Sun that “there will be very little change.”

"I don't know what my title will be, but I still we be a very big part of the organization, I'll be in the building and working with the team every day as usual," Newsome said. "This is all part of a five-year plan that I worked out with the owner near the end of my contract. Eric will have the title of general manager, which is part of the transition, but there will be very little change. Right now, my focus is on getting ready for the draft, the combine and free agency."

Newsome clarified that he was primarily referring to the team’s present front office structure. Bisciotti did not say what Newsome’s title will be after 2018, but he joked that he’ll be “the highest paid scout in America when Eric takes over next year.”

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun