Ravens news, notes and opinions on Perriman's status, roster decisions, Ngata's injury

In regard to struggling wide receiver Breshad Perriman, let’s get one thing out of the way: It would be foolish for the Ravens to move on from him now, the way many frustrated fans are suggesting. There’s nothing to be gained from that, and the Ravens don’t exactly have a plethora of young receivers who are waiting in the wings and would benefit greatly from the team removing Perriman from the wide receiver equation.

Regardless of how this season ends, the Ravens figure to decline Perriman’s fifth-year option for 2019 this offseason. He’ll then come to training camp next summer needing to earn a spot on the 53-man roster through his performance and availability. All of that makes perfect sense. What doesn’t is not waiting to see whether the 2015 first-round draft pick benefits from a possible healthy offseason and comes back as a more prepared and confident player next summer.

But that still leaves Perriman’s status as a weekly decision over the final five regular-season games. The Ravens made him a healthy scratch against the Green Bay Packers as coach John Harbaugh thought the young receiver would benefit from a “reset.” This Monday night, Perriman returned to the lineup because the Houston Texans struggle to cover the deep ball and have given up a lot of big plays. He played 16 snaps, was targeted twice and finished with no catches for the fifth time this season.

Joe Flacco didn’t give Perriman much of a chance on either target against Houston, so the game was hardly a referendum on Perriman. However, this season surely has been one, and it’s probably past the point of thinking Perriman will salvage it.

Do the Ravens keep running him out there every Sunday in the hope that something magically clicks while leaving themselves short-handed or weakened at another position? That doesn’t seem like the right play, not when their margin of error is so slim and mistakes — such as dropped passes that turn into key interceptions — can cost games and playoff berths.

Regardless of what is said by and about Perriman, he still plays like a receiver lacking confidence and Flacco doesn’t seem to have a lot of confidence in him. A common outside suggestion has been to try to engage Perriman by getting the ball into his hands on short passes, such as screens and hitches. However, the Ravens offense hasn’t shown a consistent ability to do any of that quick stuff well. And the priority anyway should be to get the ball to Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace, more reliable and trusted options than Perriman.

Where that leaves Perriman, I’m not sure. But it’s tough to foresee his situation changing much anytime soon.

Count your blessings?

With all the attention Perriman’s struggles have gotten, and rightly so, just imagine the uproar if the Ravens had traded up in the first round to draft a wide receiver, which many fans wanted them to do. The Ravens had interest in Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, Clemson’s Mike Williams and Washington’s John Ross, but all three were taken within the first nine picks.

It’s far too early to judge players who were just drafted in April. However, it’s fair to say that the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals haven’t gotten the immediate impact from their first-round receivers they hoped for.

Davis, taken fifth overall by the Titans, has missed five games with a hamstring injury, and he has 20 catches for 215 yards in the six games he’s played. Selected with the seventh pick by the Chargers, Williams has nine catches for 84 yards, and he’s already missed five games and will likely miss a few more with a knee injury. And then there’s Ross, the ninth overall selection by the Bengals and a healthy scratch Sunday for the third time in four games. Ross has played three games and still hasn’t made a catch.

Obviously, all three might turn out to be very good players, but it’s a reminder that receivers who come in and immediately make an impact, like Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and A.J. Green, don’t come around every year.

Shouldn’t be either/or

It seems there is a perception that if Perriman is active, Michael Campanaro cannot be; or it’s one active running back spot for Buck Allen and Terrance West. I doubt that’s the way team officials are looking at it going forward, and it’s a mistake if they are taking that approach.

The Ravens could always hold out one of their four tight ends or keep one of the reserve linebackers on the sideline. They also are routinely dressing nine defensive backs, so they probably could get away with having one fewer there. The final few 46 spots on game day usually are earmarked for special teams, rather than certain positions, anyway.

But any way you break it down, there are other options beyond leaving your best punt returner on the sideline in sweats. With the offense struggling and the increasingly cold weather making field position an even bigger factor, you’d think the Ravens would want to have Campanaro out there going forward.

Ten quick thoughts:

1. That Alex Collins was on the field Monday in the final two minutes with the Ravens trying to run out the clock and the Texans trying to get the ball back is quite a show of faith in the work the young back has put in to address his fumbling problems.