C.J. Mosley, Jimmy Smith returns to Ravens practice Saturday

Any concerns about the Ravens defense might’ve been assuaged by the return of middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Jimmy Smith to Saturday morning’s practice.

Mosley (ankle) and Smith (Achilles tendon) had not practiced Wednesday or Friday. But their presence Saturday suggests that both starters will be available for Monday night’s game against the Houston Texans.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and rookie guard Jermaine Eluemunor were absent. Maclin has been wearing a red noncontact jersey since injuring his shoulder earlier in the season, but had participated in Wednesday’s and Friday’s sessions.

Suggs was limited Friday by an ankle injury, but he usually is given off the last practice of the week as a veteran. Eluemunor has not participated since Wednesday.

Right tackle Austin Howard (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and running back Terrance West (left calf) were present. Howard and Stanley practiced fully Friday, while West was a full participant on Wednesday and Friday.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun