John Harbaugh said Ravens' prayers were answered on C.J. Mosley's ankle scare

The sight of Ravens middle linebacker and top tackler C.J. Mosley walking with a pronounced limp to the sideline late in the team’s 23-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers threatened to mar an otherwise feel-good win.

It, at the very least, played with Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s emotions. And his initial reaction wasn’t good.

“We’re on the sideline and he comes limping off and I’m not happy about it,” Harbaugh said. “I wasn’t really pointing the finger at myself. I’m not responsible for every substitution. I did say, ‘If he’s hurt, we’re the dumbest coaching staff in America.’ ”

Harbaugh’s comment was seemingly a reference to the fact that Mosley, one of the team’s most indispensable players, was still in the game with the Ravens leading 23-0 with just over two minutes to play.

Mosley appeared to hurt his ankle in the scrum to recover running back Devante Mays’ second fumble of the game.

"The coaches didn’t say much, but I know that they were praying,” Harbaugh said. “I said, ‘Everybody say a prayer for C.J. Mosley’s ankle.’ And [rush linebacker Terrell Suggs] looked back and goes, ‘He’s OK. He’s up and walking.’ I said, ‘See the prayer worked.’ We’ll give full credit to God, where it belongs, for that one.”

Asked specifically about Mosley’s ankle, Harbaugh said, “It doesn’t look serious at all.”

The Ravens face the Houston Texans next Monday and they need Mosley, the defensive signal caller, on the field.

