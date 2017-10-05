Ravens offensive coordinator Mornhinweg vague on plans to fix Flacco, struggling offense

Embattled Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Thursday that the team’s struggles to move the ball start with him, but he offered little clarity on how he plans on fixing things.

Mornhinweg spent much of his five-plus-minute news conference not directly answering any questions about slumping quarterback Joe Flacco or an offense that has been shut out in the first half in back-to-back weeks.

“The players are working hard. They’re preparing hard – the staff, a long couple of weeks. We’ve got to get some things right,” Mornhinweg said. “The film, typically when you win, doesn’t look quite as good afterward than when you lose in the fashion that we’ve lost in the last couple of weeks. We’ve got to fix some things, though. We all have to do better starting with me. We have to play a little bit better.”

The Ravens enter Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders ranked 30th in the league in yards (269.8), 31st points per game (15.0), and dead last in passing yards per game (142.5).

Flacco, who is ranked last or next to last among quarterbacks in just about every offensive category, said Wednesday that the offense is not playing with as much confidence as is needed.

Asked Thursday about the offense’s confidence level, Mornhinweg said, “We’ve got proud men here. We talked about this the other day. We’ve got a lot of proud men now and a lot of confident guys. When you go through a couple of weeks like this, confidence is a great weapon. I think it’s the best weapon known to mankind. So confidence is at an all-time high.”

Mornhinweg also declined to get into what he is working on with Flacco, who is second in the league with six interceptions and has been picked off in a league-high 10 straight games.

“There’s a lot of specific things. That goes with every position,” he said. “You know, these more than a handful of plays the last ballgame, the details. It’s really every position. Details and you end up getting those four, five, six, seven plays in a game that may make a little bit of a difference.”

