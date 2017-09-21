Michael Campanaro returns to Ravens practice, but four out again on Thursday

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, wide receiver-return specialist Michael Campanaro was back for the Ravens at Thursday’s practice.

The Clarksville native and River Hill graduate had been sidelined with what the team described as an ankle injury. But he was returning punts Thursday with little hesitation.

Four players who did not practice Wednesday were absent from the portion of Thursday’s session open to the media. They were nose tackle Brandon Williams (foot), running back Terrance West (calf), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring). Williams wore a protective boot around his left ankle.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (left knee and ankle) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (chest) were active Thursday.

The Ravens announced Thursday that running back Jeremy Langford was placed on injured reserve. Langford, who had been re-signed Tuesday to the practice squad after getting cut from the active roster on Saturday, walked gingerly out of Wednesday’s practice early with a trainer.

Langford’s spot on the practice squad was filled by running back John Crockett, who played two games for the Green Bay Packers in 2015.

