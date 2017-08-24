Michael Campanaro, Albert McClellan are newest absences from Ravens practice on Thursday

The Ravens took part in their final practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. without wide receiver Michael Campanaro and inside linebacker Albert McClellan.

Campanaro had participated in every practice since being removed from the team’s physically unable to perform list on July 31 because of a sprained toe. Aside from a day off for veterans, McClellan had practiced in every session.

Players absent for multiple consecutive practices include cornerbacks Brandon Boykin (undisclosed), Maurice Canady (torn cartilage in knee), and rookie Marlon Humphrey (hamstring); offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley (unspecified) and Stephane Nembot (undisclosed); guards Alex Lewis (torn labrum) and rookie Nico Siragusa (torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in left knee); wide receivers Breshad Perriman (right hamstring tightness) and rookie Tim White (torn thumb ligaments), running backs Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus in left knee) and Danny Woodhead (unspecified), quarterback Joe Flacco (back), and rookie inside linebacker Donald Payne (undisclosed).

Cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL in left knee) remained on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

