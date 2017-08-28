Reserve linebacker and special teams standout Albert McClellan will miss season with torn ACL

Albert McClellan, a valuable reserve linebacker and one of the Ravens’ top special teams players, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee at last Wednesday’s practice and will be out for the season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement following Monday’s practice.

“He'll be with us next year,” Harbaugh said. “It provides a great opportunity for a couple of these linebackers who have played well on special teams.”

McClellan, 31, has been with the Ravens since 2010 and is one of the most well-respected and well-liked players in the locker room. He started 11 games for the Ravens last season, but he was expected to occupy more of a special teams-centered role this year after the Ravens drafted outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams.

McClellan’s loss gives undrafted free agent linebackers Bam Bradley and Donald Payne a better chance to make the 53-man roster.

McClellan joins a growing list of Ravens expected to start the season on injured reserve. That list includes tight end running back Kenneth Dixon (knee), wide receiver Tim White (thumb), tight end Crockett Gillmore (knee), offensive linemen Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Nico Siragusa (knee) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee). Cornerback Maurice Canady (knee) is also a candidate to start the season on the injured list.

