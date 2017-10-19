After injury, cousin's death, Ravens' Maurice Canady happy 'to just put a helmet on’

On his first day back at Ravens practice Wednesday afternoon since being activated from short-term injured reserve, cornerback Maurice Canady got involved in a skirmish.

Canady did not provide many details of what he called “just a little altercation” or his role in it, which was initially discussed by wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. But was it wise for the second-year player who suffered torn cartilage in his knee July 29 to get mixed up in a fracas?

“I kind of blocked somebody out,” he assured. “So it’s all good.”

Perhaps Canady’s involvement is a sign that the 2016 sixth-round draft pick is confident about the health of his knee, which prevented him from replacing Tavon Young — who tore the ACL in his left knee during an organized team activity June 1 — as the primary slot cornerback. Before Canaday’s makes a return to regular-season games, coach John Harbaugh said the club will closely monitor his progress.

“He’ll start his three-week process toward becoming active,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll watch him out there and see how he moves, and we’ll see how he does.”

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound former Virginia standout was happy to return to the field.

“Being out for three months, it was great to just put a helmet on,” he said. “I’ve been through so much these past three months.”

Canady said the shooting death of his cousin Lakisha Lewis and her boyfriend Aug. 27 near Richmond, Va., put his situation in perspective. Lewis was reportedly 5½ months pregnant at the time.

“My cousin had gotten killed while she was pregnant about two weeks after my surgery,” Canady said. “So I was going through that mentally more than my knee. … It was a tragic situation.”

While family members are caring for his cousin’s teenage daughter, Canady said his focus has been diving into the defensive playbook. He said he does not think he lost too much ground while rehabilitating his knee.

“That’s all mental,” he said. “It’s all about how you go about things, it’s how your daily routine, it’s that hunger in you that somebody can’t teach you or put in you.”

