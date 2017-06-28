Drug charges against former Ravens safety Matt Elam dropped

Drug charges against former Ravens safety Matt Elam from a February arrest in Miami-Dade County were dismissed Monday, according to online court records.

Elam had been charged with marijuana possession of more than 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance after police say he was speeding recklessly through Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

That was the first of Elam’s two arrests this year. Charges of grand theft and domestic battery stemming from a late-May altercation with his girlfriend in South Florida were dropped last Wednesday.

“Faith move mountains,” Elam tweeted Monday.

Elam became an unrestricted free agent in March after the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option. The 2013 first-round draft pick played in 41 games over four seasons with the team, including just nine last season. He had 131 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended and a half-sack, and started 26 games total.

