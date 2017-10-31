Former Ravens WR Derrick Mason arrested Monday, charged with aggravated domestic assault

Derrick Mason, the Ravens’ all-time leader in receptions, was arrested Monday night in Tennessee and accused of domestic violence.

Mason, 43, was charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism, according to a Nashville police department release.

According to the release, a 43-year-old woman who Mason has been dating called police to her Bellevue-area home just before 9:30 a.m. Monday. She told police that she was physically assaulted, grabbed by the neck and struck in the stomach after she told the former NFL player that she wanted to end their relationship.

Police said that detectives from the department’s domestic violence division observed bruising on the victim’s arm, a red mark on the side of her neck and a scratch on the top of her hand. The woman also told police that Mason had put a hole on the back of her front door.

According to police, Mason left the home before police arrived. He surrendered to police later in the day after he learned that there were warrants out for his arrest. Police said that there is no record of prior incidents between Mason and the woman.

Davidson County Sheriff Office records say that Mason was booked at 9:10 p.m. Monday and released on bond at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Mason is due in court for a hearing on the case next week, according to The Tennessean.

Mason played 15 seasons in the NFL, making 943 career receptions for 12,061 yards and 66 touchdowns. A fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan State by the Tennessee Oilers in 1997, Mason played his first eight seasons for that franchise and was selected to two Pro Bowls.

AP Photo This booking mug provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department of Derrick Mason. Mason, a wide receiver who played 15 seasons in the NFL, has been charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism. This booking mug provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department of Derrick Mason. Mason, a wide receiver who played 15 seasons in the NFL, has been charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism. (AP Photo)

He signed with the Ravens in 2005 and spent six seasons with them, establishing several franchise receiving records in the process. He’s first in team history in receptions (471) in a career and in a season (103 in 2007) and first in career receiving yards (5,777). His 29 touchdown receptions are third all time, behind Todd Heap (41) and Torrey Smith (30).

Mason’s final NFL season was in 2011 when he played seven games with the Houston Texans and five with the New York Jets. The wide receiver officially announced his retirement at the Ravens’ team facility in a news conference in June 2012.

He lives in the Tennessee area and has been working as a cohost of a weekday Nashville sports talk radio show on 102.5 The Game.

“Our midday host and employee, Derrick Mason, reached out to us Monday evening and advised us that an allegation of assault has been made against him,” the station said in a statement put out on its official Twitter feed. “He notified us before turning himself in voluntarily. He will be off work Tuesday, 10/31/17, to deal with this matter. Cromwell Group, Inc. does not condone domestic violence of any kind.”

Mason was extremely outspoken in the days after former Ravens teammate Ray Rice’s domestic violence incident in 2014. Mason was critical of Rice and the NFL’s handling of the matter, saying that he didn’t believe the league was taking domestic violence seriously enough. Mason, however, believed Rice was worthy of a second chance.

“Sometimes good people make bad decisions. It happens to the best of us, it’s happened to me, it’s happened to people I know. You’re not immune to making a bad decision. Sometimes that bad decision costs you everything,” Mason said in a 2014 interview with The Baltimore Sun. “I know Ray understands now that this could have cost him his whole football career. It could have cost him an opportunity to just be a regular citizen. I’m pretty sure that this is a situation where he will learn from it.”

