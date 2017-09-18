Ravens sign former New York Jets safety Ronald Martin to practice squad

The Ravens filled one of three open practice squads by signing former New York Jets safety Ronald Martin, the team announced Monday.

Martin, 24, was released last week by the Indianapolis Colts after they acquired him on Aug. 28 from the New York Jets in a trade for long snapper Thomas Hennessy.

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens meet Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2.

Martin, who played his college football at Louisiana State, appeared in eight games for the Jets in 2015 and three last season. He had two total tackles.

The safety was signed by the Seattle Seahawks after he went undrafted in 2015. The Jets claimed him off waivers from the Seahawks before the start of the 2015 season.

Martin’s signing leaves the Ravens with two open practice squad spots after last week’s promotions of running back Jeremy Langford, who was waived Saturday, running back Alex Collins and cornerback Tony McRae.

They also could will have two open spots on their 53-man roster when right guard Marshal Yanda (ankle) and linebacker Bam Bradley (knee) go on injured reserve.

CAPTION Ravens G/C Tony Bergstrom talks about coming in the Browns game after Marshal Yanda season ending injury. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens G/C Tony Bergstrom talks about coming in the Browns game after Marshal Yanda season ending injury. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Columnist Mike Preston gives his position grades for the Ravens' game against the Browns. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Columnist Mike Preston gives his position grades for the Ravens' game against the Browns. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun