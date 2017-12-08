WR Jeremy Maclin returns to practice for Ravens, but OLB Za'Darius Smith remains sidelined

While wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) returned after missing Thursday’s workout, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith remained sidelined Friday for the Ravens’ final full practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith hasn’t practiced all week because of a shoulder injury that makes it unlikely he’ll play Sunday. If he is out, that likely would mean more snaps for rookie outside linebackers Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser.

CAPTION Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses respectful rivalry with Steelers. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens coach John Harbaugh discusses respectful rivalry with Steelers. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gives his thoughts on Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco gives his thoughts on Sunday night's Ravens-Steelers game. (Childs Walker/Baltimore Sun video)

The Ravens had three other players not practicing Friday: offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (veteran’s day off) and defensive back Lardarius Webb (undisclosed).

Maclin, who got banged up in the Ravens’ victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and didn’t practice at all yesterday. That he returned to the field Friday is a good sign for his availability against the Steelers.

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) also practiced for a second straight day after he was sidelined Wednesday.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun