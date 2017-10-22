Jeremy Maclin is inactive for Vikings' game, further weakening banged-up wide receiver group

The Ravens declared five players out for today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and another player was on the final injury report as doubtful. That’s six of the seven required inactive slots, so the expectation was that pretty much everybody else was going to try to play at least in a limited capacity.

However, after planning on playing all week and practicing with a red non-contact jersey, Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) was ruled out, further weakening the team’s receiving corps. Receivers Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Chris Matthews (hamstring) are also out, leaving the Ravens with a receiving group that includes a limited Mike Wallace, Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and newcomer Griff Whalen.

It is the second consecutive game Maclin will miss.

All questionable on in the injury report, Wallace (back), tight end Benjamin Watson (knee) and defensive linemen Brandon Williams (foot/toe) and Carl Davis (hamstring) are all active and will play.

The return of Williams, who missed four games, and Davis, who missed one, is a significant development for the Ravens’ struggling run defense. Watson missed two days of practice leading into the game with knee soreness, but he never appeared of jeopardy of not playing. Wallace didn’t practice much all week after taking a helmet to the back in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Chicago Bears, but with three receivers out, the Ravens need him to play.

Perriman, Matthews, Maclin, running back Terrance West (calf), right guard Matt Skura (knee), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring) are all inactive.

Perriman, West, Skura, Maxx Williams and Tim Williams were all ruled out on Friday while Matthews, who hurt sustained a hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice, was listed as doubtful. Maclin was questionable.

Several players are in line to make their Ravens’ debuts today. That group includes Whalen, who was signed Thursday because the team needed another healthy wide receiver, inside linebacker Steven Johnson, who was signed Tuesday, and cornerback Jaylen Hill, the undrafted rookie who was inactive for the first six games as he recovered from a late preseason hamstring injury.

Offensive guard Tony Bergstrom, who was re-signed Saturday to give the Ravens seven healthy offensive linemen, is also active.

