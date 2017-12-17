Ravens notes: Maclin hurts knee, will have MRI Monday; Perriman returns; B.Williams scores

Jeremy Maclin’s clutch 22-yard first-down catch over the middle in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns might have come at a significant price. The veteran wide receiver hurt his left knee on the team’s first drive when he was hit by Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers.

Harbaugh said that Maclin and defensive lineman Carl Davis, who suffered a leg injury later in the first half, will undergo MRIs Monday.

“Right out of the gate, it doesn’t look to be serious with those two guys, but the MRIs will tell us the story tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.

Maclin, an eighth-year pro who is in his first year as a Raven, has battled injuries all season, mostly dealing with upper-body problems. He’s fourth on the team with 40 catches, and second with 440 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He jogged to the sideline to get medical attention after the hit. He missed one offensive drive before coming back into the game, but his return was short-lived. The Ravens announced early in the third quarter that his day was over.

“Honestly, I didn’t really see him too much. I saw when he got hit. I didn’t think it was anything serious, but I’m not a doctor. It could be something serious,” said wide receiver Mike Wallace, who led the Ravens with six catches for 89 yards. “My prayers are always with my teammates or anybody who is going through an injury. We’re going to need him out there, so hopefully he’s back with us next week.”

Perriman plays

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman was active for the just the second time in five weeks and he made his first reception since he caught three passes for 28 yards in the Ravens’ Nov. 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Perriman caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco about midway through the third quarter. The 2015 first-round pick was targeted just twice in the game.

“It definitely felt good,” said Perriman who had been a healthy scratch in back-to-back weeks. “Last week, I had no [catches]. I wasn’t playing, so I’ll take the one from this week. It’s the only thing I’m looking forward to, building on it week in and week out for the remainder of the season.”

B. Williams finds end zone

To get his first NFL touchdown, Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams only had to inch forward a couple of feet. Williams pounced on the ball just outside the end zone after Za’Darius Smith strip-sacked Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the end zone in the third quarter. Williams wasn’t touched after the recovery and he had enough time to push forward over the goal line.

“It's a freebie,” Williams said of the touchdown that gave the Ravens 24-10 lead. “You got to take it when you can.”

The play was reviewed, but the referee crew ruled that Williams had gotten the ball into the end zone. He said it was his first touchdown since high school, when he caught an errant screen pass from eventual NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert and returned it for a touchdown.

“I'm happy they didn't call it back,” Williams said. “I would have been upset, but it's all good. We got it, so I'm happy.”

Watson has big day

Flacco and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg had talked during the week of getting tight end Benjamin Watson more involved after he was shut out against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the previous game. That’s exactly how it played out as Watson caught four passes for 74 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

In two games against the Browns this year, Watson caught 12 balls for 165 yards and the touchdown, which was one of the Ravens’ prettiest plays all year. Watson beat his defender across the field, and Flacco hit him in stride.

“It was amazing,” Watson said of the touchdown. “He threw a great ball and I was able to get to the end zone. It’s always exciting when you get a football play and everything works: the protection, the throw, the coverage, the route, the catch. And to score a touchdown is always fun.”

End zone

Ravens safety Eric Weddle got his sixth interception of the season Sunday while Brandon Carr picked up his fourth. … Terrell Suggs’ streak of five consecutive games with at least a half sack ended. … Ravens running back Alex Collins’ four-game streak with a touchdown run also ended. He finished with 19 rushing yards on 12 carries and he had five catches for 33 yards. … Ravens reserve safety and core special teams player Chuck Clark entered concussion protocol in the first half, but passed and later returned to the game. … The Ravens’ inactives were running back Terrance West, offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Maurquice Shakir, outside linebacker Tim Williams, defensive ends Chris Wormley and Bronson Kaufusi, and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste. It was the ninth straight week West was inactive, and rookie Williams’ first healthy scratch.