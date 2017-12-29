Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin doubtful to play Sunday; Bengals' Vontaze Burfict also doubtful

The Ravens will look to clinch a playoff berth Sunday without one of their top receivers. Jeremy Maclin missed a second full week of practice and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It would be the second straight game he’s missed since sustaining a knee injury in a Dec. 17 victory over the Cleveland Browns and the fourth game he’s been sidelined overall.

Maclin’s likely absence leaves the Ravens with five receivers: Mike Wallace, Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro (River Hill), Breshad Perriman and recently promoted Quincy Adeboyejo.

Wallace (knee) practiced in full Friday for a second straight day after he was limited Wednesday. He’s expected to play against the Bengals despite being one of five Ravens who are questionable on the final injury report.

That group also includes fullback Patrick Ricard (neck), starting right tackle Austin Howard (knee), reserve guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (back). Howard and Williams were full participants in Friday’s practice and are expected to play.

The Bengals ruled out starting left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and listed weak-side linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) as doubtful. Running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and cornerback William Jackson (knee) are questionable.

