Ravens go back-to-back with WRs, take UCLA's Jordan Lasley who brings productivity and baggage

With their lone selection in the fifth round, the Ravens took a flyer on an extremely productive player with some off-the-field concerns.

After trading 10 spots back and picking up an extra sixth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens selected UCLA wide receiver Jordan Lasley, who had over 1,200 yards receiving in his final season at UCLA.

The Ravens had gone 19 consecutive picks dating back to the fourth round of the 2016 draft when they selected Chris Moore without taking a receiver. Today, they took a wide receiver with back-to-back picks.

Following the selection of New Mexico State’s Jaleel Scott in the fourth round, the Ravens took Lasley, who ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has called a first-round talent. However, Lasley comes with some off-the-field baggage.

Lasley, who is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, had 69 catches for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Bruins. He had 41 catches for 620 yards and five touchdown catches in his previous season.

However, there are some definitive character concerns.

Lasley was arrested twice in 2016, once for possession of alcohol by a minor and the once for presenting a fake ID at a Hollywood club. He also faced punishment within the UCLA program for a practice fight with a teammate and for missing the team bus before a game against Arizona. Finally, coach Jim Mora suspended him three games for an unspecified rules violation during the 2017 season, when Lasley was the team’s most productive receiver.

He joins a Ravens wide receiver group that is suddenly crowded after they signed veterans Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead this offseason and drafted both Lasley and Scott.

