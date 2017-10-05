Cornerback Lardarius Webb returns to Ravens practice

The Ravens got a bit of good news Thursday, when slot cornerback Lardarius Webb returned to practice. Webb had sat out Wednesday’s session because of a thigh injury, but did not appear hesitant and could potentially play in Sunday’s game at the Oakland Raiders.

For the second consecutive day, tight ends Benjamin Watson (left calf) and Maxx Williams (left foot), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (left foot), and cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) were absent.

Williams attended practice again from the sideline.

Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh) and rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring) participated for the second straight day. Both players were limited Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who practiced fully Wednesday despite a hand injury, also took part.

