Ravens-Steelers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-9 loss to the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4:

0: Players from the Ravens and Steelers who kneeled during the national anthem.

10: Consecutive games, dating to last season, that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown an interception.

CAPTION The Steelers control time of possession as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggles again. The Steelers control time of possession as Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco struggles again. CAPTION "It's something that we felt like we had to did to support some of our teammates," said QB Joe Flacco when asked about the crowd booing. "You're never surprised about reaction." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "It's something that we felt like we had to did to support some of our teammates," said QB Joe Flacco when asked about the crowd booing. "You're never surprised about reaction." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

16: Yards of the longest completed pass of the day by Flacco, to wide receiver Mike Wallace.

56: Before a third-quarter field goal Sunday, the amount of points the Ravens had been outscored by over six quarters.

121.3: Passing yards per game by the Ravens, last in the NFL; that’s after 206 net passing yards Sunday.