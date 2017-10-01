Ravens-Steelers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 26-9 loss to the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4:
0: Players from the Ravens and Steelers who kneeled during the national anthem.
10: Consecutive games, dating to last season, that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown an interception.
16: Yards of the longest completed pass of the day by Flacco, to wide receiver Mike Wallace.
56: Before a third-quarter field goal Sunday, the amount of points the Ravens had been outscored by over six quarters.
121.3: Passing yards per game by the Ravens, last in the NFL; that’s after 206 net passing yards Sunday.