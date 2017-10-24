Ravens add another potential wide receiver option, re-sign Kenny Bell to practice squad

Dealing with a host of injuries to receivers on their 53-man roster, the Ravens added another potential option to their practice squad.

The team re-signed wide receiver Kenny Bell, who spent the majority of the 2016 season on the Ravens practice squad.

Bell, 25, was with the Ravens over the summer and played well in the various offseason minicamps. However, he sustained a hamstring injury early in training camp and was ultimately released with an injury settlement in late August.

Bell, who played his college ball at Nebraska and was a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has yet to play in an NFL game. However, he presents an option going forward for the Ravens, who are dealing with myriad injuries at the wide receiver position.

Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Mike Wallace (concussion), Breshad Perriman (concussion), Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (hamstring) are all either limited or not practicing at all as the Ravens prepare for Thursday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

To make room for Bell on the practice squad, the Ravens waived tight end Gabe Holmes.

