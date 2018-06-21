Ravens undrafted kicker Kaare Vedvik blasts 70-yard field goal at training facility

Amid Justin Tucker’s Arthurian quest for the record-breaking field goal, the Ravens kicker boasted he could send one 84.5 yards through the uprights “if the situation is prime.”

Tucker also has kicked multiple 70-yarders in practice and made a 75-yarder in practice for the Pro Bowl.

Enter Kaare Vedvik, who mimicked his fellow kicker by doing what Tucker does best, pelting a 70-yard field goal in practice.

Vedvik, a kicker/punter who signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, posted an Instagram video of himself driving a ball from the 40-yard line inside the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday.

“When you see that Lombardi trophy you can’t afford to miss!” he wrote in the caption.

Tucker kicked for his longest distance in December 2013 with a 61-yard game-winner against the Detroit Lions.

But accomplishing a field goal as long as his practice 70- to 75-yarders during a game would be much more difficult, with the pressure of defenders hounding the kicker as well as weather conditions making it more likely he’d miss.

Currently, the NFL’s longest field goal was made by the Denver Broncos’ Matt Prater (64 yards) in 2013.

Tucker shouldn’t have anything to worry about in Vedvik — the incumbent has been Baltimore’s go-to since he replaced Billy Cundiff in 2012 and holds the team record for most field goals in a single season (38 in 2013 and 2016).

But time catches up to everyone eventually — and if Tucker, whose contract runs through the 2019 season, never completes his quest for the 84-yard field goal, maybe Vedvik will be the one who picks up the sword.

