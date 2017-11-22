Ravens' Matthew Judon named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after two sacks vs. Packers

Ravens second-year outside linebacker Matthew Judon was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he played a key role in the defense pitching a shutout in a 23-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Judon, a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State last year, had seven total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Ravens’ third shutout this season.
For the season, the starting strong-side linebacker has 38 tackles and five sacks.
At 25 years old, Judon is the youngest Ravens linebacker to receive the AFC Defensive Player of the Year award since Terrell Suggs in 2005.