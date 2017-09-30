Newly signed linebacker Jonathan Freeny enjoying crash course with Ravens

Since being signed by the Ravens on Wednesday, Jonathan Freeny has been diving fully into the team’s defensive and special teams playbooks. It is a lot to learn in three days, but it beats the alternative, the inside linebacker said.

“It’s way better than staying at home,” Freeny said after Thursday’s practice. “So they can throw me into the fire whenever they want. It doesn’t bother me.”

Freeny, a sixth-year pro who started 11 games over the past two seasons for the New England Patriots, filled the vacancy on the team’s 53-man active roster created when defensive end Brent Urban was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc foot injury. Freeny, 28, is expected to fortify an inside linebacker corps that has been manned only by starters C.J. Mosley and Kamalei Correa and backup Patrick Onwuasor after the loss of rookie Bam Bradley to a torn ACL.

Freeny, who had worked out for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans since getting released by the Patriots on Sept. 3, said he was unaware of Bradley’s injury until he joined the Ravens.

“I know a couple teams were talking to my agent,” he said. “I just know when I got the call, I was happy.”

Freeny said the coaches have yet to specify whether he will be active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. But he said he is willing to do whatever is needed.

“They’ve just been sprinkling me in and seeing what I can do for them, and I’m trying to help in any way that I can,” he said. “I’m just trying to learn and take in as much as I can so that I can get better.”

