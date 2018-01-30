Ravens coach John Harbaugh will be part of NBC's coverage of Super Bowl LII

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will be a guest analyst Sunday for NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LII, the network announced Tuesday.

Harbaugh is scheduled to be on the pregame, halftime and postgame shows as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Harbaugh also was a guest analyst for NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl XLIX, a Patriots’ 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz.

“John was a natural on our Super Bowl coverage three years ago in Arizona,” said Sam Flood, the executive producer and president of production for NBC Sports. “We’re excited to have him back to provide viewers with his insight and analysis as a Super Bowl-winning coach.”

Harbaugh has been the coach of the Ravens for the past 10 seasons. He led his team to a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 regular season. Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the Ravens’ Super Bowl win in New Orleans.

The Ravens have reached the playoffs six times under Harbaugh, but they’ve missed out on the postseason in three consecutive years.

NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII starts at noon Sunday.

