Ravens add year to coach John Harbaugh's contract, extending him through 2019

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti added another year to coach John Harbaugh’s contract Monday, extending him through the 2019 season.

The team announced the extension Monday. Neither Bisciotti nor Harbaugh was immediately available to comment. Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Harbaugh had been signed for two more years before Bisciotti added a year to his contract Monday. It’s at least the third time since Harbaugh signed a multiyear deal before the 2013 season that the Ravens have added a year onto his deal. It happened after the 8-8 season 2013 and after the 2015 campaign.

Harbaugh, 54, is preparing for his 10th season at the helm of the Ravens. The team made the playoffs and won at least one postseason game in each of his first five seasons, including winning Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 regular season.

The Ravens, though, have missed the playoffs two consecutive years and three of their past four, and they are 31-33 in the regular season since the Super Bowl victory.

Bisciotti and the team's top decision-makers have repeatedly backed Harbaugh, and there was no indication he was coaching for his job this season. However, if the Ravens struggle this year and miss out on the playoffs, the outside speculation about Harbaugh’s status surely would have picked up.

The Buffalo Bills come to Baltimore to take on the Ravens Saturday, August 26th.

Bisciotti acknowledged after last season that the “pitchforks are out” because of the team’s recent struggles.

Harbaugh is the sixth-longest-tenured coach in the NFL.His regular-season record over nine seasons is 85-59, and he’s won 10 of 15 playoff games. The 10 playoff victories during that span are the second most in the league, trailing just the New England Patriots who have 11.

The Ravens have the fourth-most total victories in the NFL since Harbaugh took over from Brian Billick in 2008.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun