Where does Ravens' John Harbaugh land in the 2018 NFL coaches rankings?

With a disappointing injury-plagued year behind him, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is looking to the season ahead with a brighter outlook — and so are the minds at NFL.com.

The Ravens head coach classed fifth on NFL analyst Elliot Harrison’s traditional power rankings, under the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick, the New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton, the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin.

Notably, the man who piloted the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Vince Lombardi trophy, Doug Pederson, was listed at No. 8.

Wrote Harrison: “For whatever reason, Harbaugh is never mentioned among the NFL’s elite head coaches. While the Ravens haven’t enjoyed a ton of success over the past three seasons, mitigating circumstances have played a huge role. Massive injuries derailed the 2016 campaign, and yet Baltimore might have taken the division if it weren’t for an Immaculate Extension on Christmas. Last season, the Ravens were again beset by scores of injuries — starting with the season-ender to all-world guard Marshal Yanda — but still would’ve made the postseason field if it wasn’t for that meddling Andy Dalton.”

Though his past three seasons have stopped short of a postseason run, Harbaugh’s resume is far from abysmal. Since his hire in 2008, he has one Super Bowl ring, two AFC North championships, six postseason trips and an 104-71 head coaching record.

Of the four coaches in front of him, only one has a significantly better record (Belichick, of course). Carroll accumulated his mark of 122-86-1 over two more seasons than Harbaugh while Payton’s eight more wins took an extra season.

