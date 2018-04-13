It's five for No. 5: Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco announces birth of fifth child, a son

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is going to have a full complement of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs to throw to in the offseason.

On Friday afternoon, Flacco announced on Twitter the birth of son Thomas Kevin, his fifth child with wife Dana. They married in June 2011.

Thomas, born April 6, joins the Flacco lineup of 5-year old Stephen, 4-year old Daniel, 3-year-old Francis and 1-year old Evelyn.

Flacco, 33, just finished his 10th season with the Ravens. He’s started 154 of a possible 160 regular-season games. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII and signed a six-year, $120.6 million contract after the Super Bowl.

He should be used to a big family. Flacco has four brothers and a sister.

The Ravens’ offseason workouts begin Monday and Flacco is scheduled to address the media Tuesday.