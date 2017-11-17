CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) attends Ravens practice on Friday morning

Making his first appearance of the week, cornerback Jimmy Smith was present for Ravens practice on Friday morning. Smith had sat out sessions on Wednesday and Thursday because of an Achilles tendon injury that has plagued him since a 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

Smith’s appearance suggests that he will play Sunday at the Green Bay Packers.

Aside from outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who took his customary day off as a veteran, every other Ravens player was present for practice. That included starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion), who has been limited the past two days, and five players in tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring), who fully practiced on Wednesday and Thursday.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for the Green Bay Packers after the bye week. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

