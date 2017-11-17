Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) attends Ravens practice on Friday morning

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Making his first appearance of the week, cornerback Jimmy Smith was present for Ravens practice on Friday morning. Smith had sat out sessions on Wednesday and Thursday because of an Achilles tendon injury that has plagued him since a 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

Smith’s appearance suggests that he will play Sunday at the Green Bay Packers.

Aside from outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who took his customary day off as a veteran, every other Ravens player was present for practice. That included starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion), who has been limited the past two days, and five players in tight end Nick Boyle (toe), wide receiver Michael Campanaro (shoulder), rookie safety Chuck Clark (hamstring), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring), who fully practiced on Wednesday and Thursday.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
52°