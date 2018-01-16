Ravens 5th-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor named to PFWA's NFL All-Rookie team

Ravens fifth-round draft pick Jermaine Eluemunor was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team despite playing sparingly in his first season.

Eluemunor was named to the team as a guard, joining the Los Angeles Chargers’ Dan Feeney and the Seattle Seahawks’ Evan Pocic. He was the only Ravens rookie to be recognized.

The London native played in eight games for the Ravens and started two. He was inactive for the team’s final six games as he dealt with a shoulder injury.

Ravens first-round pick Marlon Humphrey, the team’s top-performing rookie, was beaten out on the All-Rookie team by cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints) and Tre’Davious White (Buffalo BIlls).

The PFWA selected Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt as the Rookie of the Year, Hunt and Saints running back Alvin Kamara as the Co-Offensive Rookies of the Year and Lattimore as the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun