Ravens notes: Jeremy Maclin made immediate impact in first game back in three weeks

Despite sitting out the past two games, Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin made his presence known quickly Thursday night.

The former Kansas City Chief — who had been listed as questionable because of a lingering shoulder problem — caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Joe Flacco on the offense’s second play of the first quarter. On the team’s next offensive series, Maclin pulled in a 34-yard pass from Flacco that carried him into the end zone to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead with 8:19 left in the opening quarter.

Maclin, who had not played since a 30-17 victory at the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8, caught three balls for 53 yards in the first half. He was targeted a team-high four times in that quarter.

Maclin and wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned after missing Sunday’s 24-16 loss at the Minnesota Vikings. Perriman was out because of a concussion suffered in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 15, but his prospects to return looked better after he was upgraded from limited to full participation Wednesday.

Perriman was not targeted for a pass in the first half.

Their presence helped compensate for the absence of wide receiver Mike Wallace, who was deactivated before the game. Wallace, who entered the game leading the offense in receiving yards with 248, suffered a concussion in Minnesota and had earned a questionable designation after being limited in practice all week.

The fit four

The offense went with only four wide receivers in Maclin, Perriman, Chris Moore, and Griff Whalen after Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (hamstring) joined Wallace on the sideline. Campanaro (River Hill) and Matthews had been listed as doubtful before Thursday.

The team also deactivated defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, running back Terrance West (left calf), tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle) and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

Right guard Matt Skura, who had not played since suffering a sprained right knee in a 30-17 victory at the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 8, was active and made his fourth start of the season. He regained the starting job from rookie Jermaine Eluemunor, who had played in the past three games and started twice.

Honoring former Raven

Konrad Reuland spent only 19 months with the Ravens, but the former tight end’s impact has been deep.

Rueland, 29, died Dec. 12 after a bout with a brain aneurysm, but three days after his death, his heart and kidney went to 72-year-old Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew, who had suffered a massive heart attack in September 2015. Reuland’s other kidney and liver were transplanted to two other people, and a tribute on the scoreboard stated that Reuland’s tissues and organs helped 75 people.The Reuland and Carew families were honored after the first change of possession during the first quarter.

Between 2014 and 2015, Reuland — who wore No. 86 — was signed to the practice squad on three occasions before getting promoted to the active roster Dec. 8, 2015. He was released May 3, 2016.

End zone

Quarterback Joe Flacco and tight end Vince Mayle were ruled out at halftime after suffering concussions in the second quarter. … An alarming number of seats were empty at the start of the game but were filled in by the middle of the first quarter. … Former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was honored as the team’s Legend of the Game before kickoff. In just 37 games for the organization, he caught 195 passes and compiled 2,534 yards — marks good enough to rank eighth and 10th in franchise history. … Miami deactivated guards Anthony Steen (foot) and Isaac Asiata, outside linebacker Stephone Anthony, defensive end Adrian Branch (groin), quarterback Jay Cutler (cracked ribs), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and rookie safety Maurice Smith. … Center Ryan Jensen, safety Anthony Levine Sr, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams represented the Ravens for the pregame coin toss.

