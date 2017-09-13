New Ravens running back Jeremy Langford ready for chance to fill in for injured Danny Woodhead

Jeremy Langford chose to join the Ravens’ practice squad after getting cut by the Chicago Bears early last week because of a greater possibility of playing here than with any other team. Turns out the running back’s chance might come sooner than expected.

With Danny Woodhead expected to miss at least the next four weeks because of a left hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s 20-0 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals, Langford could be in line for a promotion to the active roster.

“It’s an opportunity,” Langford, 25, said after Wednesday’s practice. “Even when Danny was here, I was looking at it as an opportunity, a second chance especially after being released. So I’m just coming to show the NFL what I can do and the Ravens what I can do.”

Langford or Alex Collins, a former Seattle Seahawk, could fortify a running backs group that includes only Terrance West (Towson University, Northwestern High) and Buck Allen on the active roster. Langford, a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2015, has 737 rushing yards, 421 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns in his career, while Collins, a fifth-round selection by the Seahawks in 2016, had 125 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards as a rookie.

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed before practice that Woodhead, who caught three passes for 33 yards before grabbing his hamstring while coming out of a route in the first quarter Sunday, will sit out the next four weeks and perhaps even longer.

“Danny looks like it’s going to be a while,” he said. “It’s a little unpredictable, but it’s going to be multiple weeks for Danny. We’ll just have to see how [general manager Ozzie Newsome] wants to handle it in terms of the roster and things like that. It’s going to take Danny at least four weeks probably to get back, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”



Another option is wide receiver Michael Campanaro, the Clarksville native and River Hill graduate who lined up in the backfield in high school and at Wake Forest.

“We’re similar players, but it’s always tough when you lose a player like Danny and the things he does,” Campanaro said. “You could obviously see what he did on the first drive for us. So I think just everyone on the offense, we just have to step up, take his place and the things he does.”

