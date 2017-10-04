Ravens rookie Jaylen Hill happy to be back at Wednesday’s practice

Two days after getting called out by Ravens coach John Harbaugh, cornerback Jaylen Hill made his first appearance of the regular season during Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

The undrafted rookie who made the team’s 53-man active roster said he had not heard Harbaugh’s comments about his slow-healing hamstring, but Hill sounded unperturbed by them.

“He’s ready for me to come back just like I’m ready to come back,” he said. “That’s all that is.”

Hill paced the defense in interceptions in the preseason with two, but the hamstring injury prevented him from playing in the preseason finale and the first four games of the regular season.



Hill said he followed the training staff’s recommendations regarding his ailment and never had to deal with a setback during his rehabilitation.

“It’s not so much frustrating,” he said of his extended layoff. “I’ve just got to understand that everything is going to happen for a reason. I’ve just got to accept it. I can only do what I can do. This is just one situation, but there are more situations where you can’t control them. So you can only worry about what you can control.”

As pleased as Hill was to return to practice, he is unsure whether that will open the door for him to play in Sunday’s game at the Oakland Raiders.

“I’m just going to take it day by and day and go through the week,” he said.

