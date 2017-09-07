Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill is only player absent from Ravens practice on Thursday

Edward Lee
The Baltimore Sun

For the second straight day, rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill was not present for Ravens practice on Thursday afternoon. The undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville State did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (hand) and Breshad Perriman (strained right hamstring), quarterback Joe Flacco (back), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), and running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring) took part in Thursday’s session after practicing fully on Wednesday.

Cornerback Sheldon Price (concussion), who participated Wednesday on a limited basis, was also present, but wore a red, non-contact jersey.

