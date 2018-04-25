A 'rose that grew out of concrete,' Baltimore native Ian Thomas traveled tough path to brink of NFL

For much of Ian Thomas’ life, football was merely a distraction. It helped keep him out of trouble, which is so easy to find growing up in Baltimore City. It gave him an outlet for the overwhelming grief he felt after the sudden deaths of his mother and father. It provided him with a sense of purpose and a path to a college education.

Sure, Thomas dreamed big. Given his circumstances, of course he hoped for better and brighter. But playing in the NFL? It was only about two years ago when he even considered it a realistic possibility.

“Coming from Baltimore, we didn’t look at goals that big,” Thomas said.

Thomas, who played the past two years at Indiana, is considered one of the better tight ends in the 2018 draft class. He’s expected to be taken on the second day of this week’s draft, a selection that would cap a remarkable ascent and highlight a story of perseverance, resourcefulness and brotherly and sisterly love.

It was Thomas’ older brother and sister who provided for him and his siblings after the death of their parents and made sure they committed to an education. Thomas wasn’t recruited out of Digital Harbor High School. He got on the radar of a junior college in New York only after the school’s football coach saw clips of Thomas dunking a basketball. In his first season at Indiana, Thomas had three total receptions.

Yet, Thomas flashed NFL potential in 2017, catching five touchdown passes and averaging 15 yards per reception. At 6 feet 4 and 259 pounds, he has the size/speed combination that so many teams, including the Ravens, covet at tight end. He is raw and relatively inexperienced, but Thomas has grown up quickly everywhere that he’s been. He’s had no other choice.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images Penn State's Troy Apke tackles Indiana's Ian Thomas inside the 5-yard line to prevent a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 30, 2017, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State's Troy Apke tackles Indiana's Ian Thomas inside the 5-yard line to prevent a touchdown during the first half on Sept. 30, 2017, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

“He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met,” Indiana associate head coach and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord said. “With his background of losing both parents at such a young age, he could have gone a lot of different ways and he didn’t. It’s a great tribute to him, but it speaks volumes for his entire family. They kept Ian focused on the right things and Ian never went on to the bad things. Now, it’s all going to pay off for him. It’s a great story.”

Learning to cope

Thomas is not a big talker. The 21-year-old is exceedingly polite, but he opens up only when he’s extremely comfortable with his audience. It took months before some of his former coaches and teammates learned about the adversity he faced in his young life.

In June 2004, on his eighth birthday, Thomas lost his mother, Martha. She ignored a persistent toothache for weeks and an abscess developed. The infection led to kidney and liver failure. A little over a year later, his father, Earl, died of a heart attack. Thomas had yet to turn 10 and suddenly he and his eight siblings were alone.

“It was very hard to deal with, especially for me as a young kid,” Thomas said. “I don’t really know how to explain the feeling, but I know it was hard for me to readjust my life when my parents weren’t there. As a 9-year-old, you have a bunch of questions, a bunch of love to give and get.”

In the months that followed, Thomas estimated that he and his siblings moved five or six times, staying with extended family and friends. They moved in with an uncle, but that arrangement became unsustainable and the uncle voiced a desire to give the kids up for adoption. That’s when Clif Farmer, Thomas’ oldest brother, stepped in.

Farmer, in his early 20s at the time, gained legal custody of Ian, his brother, Earl, and his sister, Ashanta. Thomas’ four youngest siblings stayed with their grandmother. Their oldest sister, Dishae, helped Farmer support the younger kids.

“It wasn’t a hard decision at all,” Farmer said. “I never even thought twice about it. My brothers and sisters needed help and I’m there. We had each other. That’s all we really needed. My mom raised me good enough to know how to hold things down.”

Helping hands

Farmer and Dishae had both dropped out of school, but they were determined to not let their younger siblings do the same. Farmer got a job as a concrete laborer. Dishae babysat and worked at a day care center. They made sure that Ian, Earl and Ashanta had a roof over their heads and food in their stomachs.

“I was making $9.50 an hour and bringing home like $200 a week,” Farmer said. “When I was a teenager, I was a troubled kid. My main thing was to not let them be anything like I was. I gave up pretty much my whole life. I was young and wanted to do certain things, but I had to remember what came first.”

When the kids weren’t at school, practice or an extra-curricular activity, Farmer mandated that they stayed home. He knew the temptations of the streets and was determined to shield them. He kept the kids plenty busy by assigning chores. William Brandon, Ian’s football coach at Digital Harbor, remembers Farmer pulling his star player off the field before a big game because he didn’t do his household duties.

Thomas family photo Females from left are Ashanta Thomas, Shamon Thomas, Maya Thomas and Dishae Thomas. Males from left are Earl Thomas (white hat), Clif Farmer, Devontay Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Earl Thomas Jr., and Ian Thomas (on the end in a gray Indiana fleece). Females from left are Ashanta Thomas, Shamon Thomas, Maya Thomas and Dishae Thomas. Males from left are Earl Thomas (white hat), Clif Farmer, Devontay Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Earl Thomas Jr., and Ian Thomas (on the end in a gray Indiana fleece). (Thomas family photo)

“He held him accountable,” Brandon said. “I’ve always said that Ian was a rose that grew out of the concrete of Baltimore.”

The community pitched in to help, too. Judy Mayer met the Thomases while helping out in an after-school program called Banner Neighborhoods. She grew close to the family and did what she could to make sure they had what they needed. Mayer still takes the Thomas kids out to dinner, gets them Christmas gifts and sends them care packages.

“My whole life before I retired, I worked with the juvenile justice system. When you have an 8-year-old boy who doesn’t have much money and then his mother dies and then his father dies, what happens to him? I know that story very well,” Mayer said. “The Thomases were wonderful people. These were decent, lovely kids. They weren’t going to go into the system. That’s why I got involved. I had enough experience to know what to do to help keep kids out of the system. It takes a lot of people to do that.”

Making it on his own

Along with not wanting to let his legal guardian down, Thomas said his involvement with Tender Bridge, a program that links at-risk children in East Baltimore to sports and recreational activities, helped keep him and his brother, Earl, out of trouble. Through the program, the boys played football, basketball, lacrosse and hockey.

Still, Dishae worried about Ian. He was the quietest member of the Thomas family, by far, and rarely talked about his feelings. Once, when Dishae was straightening up the boy’s room, she found a book of messages from Ian to his late mother.