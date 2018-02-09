Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey gets some cell phone chargers in his fan mail

The fan mail of NFL players typically includes autograph and appearance requests and words of encouragement and support.

Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s on Friday included a gift: cell phone chargers.

The team’s first-round pick in 2017 was arrested in Alabama on Jan. 25 and charged with third-degree robbery in an incident involving a cell phone charger.

Humphrey was accused of stealing a $15 phone charger from an Uber driver on Jan. 13. According to the incident report, Humphrey asked to borrow a cell phone charger during an Uber ride to a Tuscaloosa, Ala., hotel.

The Uber driver alleges that Humphrey refused to return the cable and grabbed several other cables from the vehicle. Per the police report, Humphrey also elbowed the driver aside.

Humphrey’s attorney, Paul Patterson, disputed the driver’s allegations in the incident report and said, “Marlon has 11 million reasons not to steal a … phone charger.”

Patterson expressed confidence that the case will ultimately be dismissed.

There will be a preliminary hearing for the case on March 1 at 2 p.m. in Tuscaloosa County District Court. The judge will hear evidence and determine if the case goes forward.

CAPTION "I bet you that there is going to be a significant change in that," said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti when asked about the definition of a catch. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I bet you that there is going to be a significant change in that," said Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti when asked about the definition of a catch. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith have stated that they have no intention of visiting President Trump in the White House in honor of their team's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long and Torrey Smith have stated that they have no intention of visiting President Trump in the White House in honor of their team's victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun