Offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Austin Howard on practice field for Ravens Friday

When the Ravens returned to practice Friday after getting Thanksgiving off, their two starting offensive tackles were on the field.

That doesn’t guarantee that both left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and right tackle Austin Howard (knee) will play Monday night against the Houston Texans, but it’s certainly a positive development for a Ravens’ team that will have to figure out a way to block standout defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Howard, who has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, was held out of practice earlier in the week. Stanley missed Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers and has been limited in practice the past two weeks since sustaining a concussion Nov. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens had three players not practicing Friday: middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder).

Mosley sprained his ankle late in the victory against the Packers. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has downplayed the severity of the sprain, but it’s currently unclear whether the team’s leading tackler will be ready to play Monday.

Smith has practiced sparingly during game weeks to rest his sore Achilles, but he’s yet to miss a game. Eluemunor was added to the injury report Thurday.

