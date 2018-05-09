Pro Football Hall of Fame to put additional tickets on sale for 2018 enshrinement ceremony

Because of a quick sellout and high demand for tickets, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is releasing additional tickets for the previously sold-out 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony.

Former Ravens middle linebacker Ray Lewis headlines a class that includes Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Brian Urlacher.

For the first time, there are two middle linebackers and two wide receivers in the same Pro Football Hall of Class. But it's hard to argue with linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and wide receivers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens. Add safety Brian Dawkins, senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile, along with contributor Bobby Beathard, and it's quite a Class of 2018.

They will be formally enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 4 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Seating options for the additional tickets will include general seating and obstructed view. The tickets will be available for purchase starting on Friday at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

Additionally, the 2018 Hall of Fame Game (Chicago Bears vs. Ravens) and the Concert for Legends featuring Maroon 5 are both nearing sellouts.