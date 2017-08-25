Mike Preston: Joe Flacco won't be game ready for Bengals

Quarterback Joe Flacco should be fully prepared to play in the season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10, but he won’t be game ready.

Besides money, the other reason a team plays in the preseason is to duplicate real game conditions, which it can’t do in practice. Teams can bring in crowd noise and use play clocks, but the pace of the game, intensity and emotion is so much different on Sundays or when it’s a win-loss situation.

Flacco will be familiar with the playbook and the game plan for the Bengals, but there will be some rust. And that’s not good considering he has struggled against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

But at least the Ravens have time to prepare Flacco. Or will they?

“I think I know, and I think Joe thinks he knows, when this will happen. So that way, I think I know. So, we think we know,” Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said this week about Flacco’s return to practice.

Huh?

“Golly, Sarge.” Gomer Pyle still lives.

Give the kid a chance

I’d like to see young quarterback Josh Woodrum get some time with the first unit against Buffalo Saturday night. I am not advocating him as the starter over top backup Ryan Mallett, but the kid has earned the opportunity and the Ravens might need him if Mallett continues to falter.

Plus, his teammates like Woodrum and the excitement he brings to the huddle. If I was coach John Harbaugh I’d stick with Mallett too, because of his experience but Woodrum keeps coming up big.

Injury study?

Harbaugh gave his players two straight days off in really what are the final days of training camp. That’s almost unheard of in the NFL but I assume all of these injuries has him a little concerned these days.

I got an email from a person, we will call him Gil, who recently suggested the Ravens need to bring in an independent consulting group to assess the reasons for the overwhelming number of injuries the team has experienced over the last five years. And that group should report those findings straight to owner Steve Bisciotti.

Those findings should not be prejudiced or influenced by input from Harbaugh or his coaches, he writes.

The review should include everything from playing conditioning procedures, the practice fields, the type of cleats and equipment worn by the players, and the length and nature of the practice sessions themselves.

He writes that business executives bring in these types of independent consultants all the time, why not the Ravens?

Why not?

All of his points are valid.

Correa might be OK, but running back a question mark

Ravens inside linebacker Kamalei Correa made progress from the first preseason game to the second, but I’m still not sold on his instincts yet.

If he turns in another solid effort I’ll jump on his bandwagon. Also, the Ravens still might want to sign another veteran running back if one becomes available. Going into the season with Terrance West and Buck Allen as No. 1 and No. 2 makes me nervous.

Hill continues to impress

Undrafted rookie free-agent cornerback Jaylen Hill, out of Jacksonville State, continues to make believers out of the Ravens, especially fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith.

“He’s coming up strong. He’s been making plays in practice, making plays in the game and obviously caught the coaches’ attention and your attention too,” Smith said. “He’s a good player. I really like him. He’s very coachable and with players going down in the secondary this year he has a shot at being on the field playing.

“The biggest thing for him is making sure he understands the plays, and the ins and out of playing nickel. It’s fast-paced with the ones.”

mike.preston@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mikeprestonsun