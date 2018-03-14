Mike Preston: Ravens went bargain basement hunting again

The Ravens will add two new wide receivers through free agency today in John Brown and Ryan Grant, but I was more excited when they announced that they had re-signed defensive lineman Brent Urban and offensive lineman James Hurst.

At least I had watched them play and know what they can do. Brown and Grant? Are they really going to change the fortunes of the Ravens? Is Grant really a No. 1 receiver in the NFL? Really?

C’mon man.

It’s the same scenario as years past. The Ravens don’t want to pay top-notch receivers. Usually, they sign players on the downside of their careers. The best news to come out of the possible signing of both players is that they are young and at least there isn’t much concern for Achilles’ tendon tears. Remember Steve Smith and tight end Ben Watson?

Brown is a speedster but the Ravens have plenty of those on this team. Breshad Perriman has speed. Chris Moore has speed. Mike Wallace had speed. The problem is that Brown, like Perriman and Moore, has had trouble holding onto the ball. Yes, he can be the newest member of the Catch One, Drop One club.

Grant apparently will sign a contract reportedly worth $29 million over four years with $14.5 million guaranteed. That’s a lot of money for a receiver who has just 84 career catches for 986 yards and six touchdowns.

It looks like the Ravens were desperate. They didn’t agree to terms with any of the big names available like Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson or tight end Jimmy Graham, so they went the bargain basement route.

Again.

