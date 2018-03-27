Former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason indicted on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

Former Ravens and Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason has been indicted on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from his arrest in October, online court records show.

Mason, who played six seasons with the Ravens and is their all-time leading receiver, had initially been charged with felony aggravated domestic assault involving strangulation and misdemeanor vandalism after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman he had been dating, according to a Nashville, Tenn., police department release.

The release said the woman told police Mason physically assaulted her, grabbed her by the neck and struck her in the stomach after she told him she wanted to end the relationship. Mason was also accused of putting a hole through the back of her door.

According to The Tennessean, the woman later changed her story at the preliminary hearing in December, saying she was drunk at the time of the Oct. 30 incident and that Mason didn’t hurt her.

The newspaper reported in December that prosecutors decided that there was not enough evidence to support of a strangulation charge, but General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker pushed the domestic assault charge to the Davidson County grand jury for further consideration. The vandalism charge was dismissed.

The grand jury returned the indictment last week. Mason remains out on bond.

The 44-year-old played 15 NFL seasons, spending the first eight years of his career with Tennessee before signing with the Ravens. In 96 career games with the Ravens, Mason had 471 receptions for 5,777 yards and 29 touchdowns. He never missed a game in his Ravens career.

Mason left the team after the 2010 season and split 2011 with the New York Jets and Houston Texans. He announced his retirement at a news conference at the Ravens’ facility in June 2012.

Mason lives in Nashville area, where he had been co-hosting a weekday sports talk radio show.

