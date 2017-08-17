Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco won't return to practice next week

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be returning to practice within the next week.

Coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 31-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night that the team is sticking to the timeline for the quarterback’s return from a back injury and that timeline does not have him practicing this coming week.

“We have a time frame on that. I think we talked about that, we announced that already. I don’t think that time frame is this week yet,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to stick with the plan on that. I think it’s a pretty straight forward date that the doctors and back specialists gave us, so we’re going to stick to that.”

The Ravens have already announced that Flacco, who has yet to practice during training camp, won’t play in the preseason. However, they continue to maintain that he’ll be ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Flacco doesn’t return to practice next week, that would mean that, at most, he’ll have just two weeks to prepare for the Bengals game.

With Flacco sidelined, Ryan Mallett has been starting at quarterback.

