Joe Flacco wants Ravens offense to be in attack mode after bye week

Quarterback Joe Flacco understands why the Ravens have been conservative at times over their first nine games. The offense has been mistake-prone. Injuries have left them short-handed. Flacco missed the entire preseason and didn’t get much of a chance to work with the receivers. The Ravens have been in a few games in which they’ve built big early leads and the defense has been dominant.

Flacco, though, expressed hope that when the team returns from its bye next week and begins preparations for a Nov. 19 road matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the offense takes on a more aggressive mindset.

“We need to go after it. We can’t sit back and just expect us to not lose football games,” Flacco said. “There is always a part of that come late in games, and depending on the nature of the game, but we have to go out and attack. We are a 4-5 football team. You always look at teams in these positions and say, ‘Man, they have nothing to lose.’ And we should feel that way.”

The Ravens have thrown the ball 308 times this season. Only four teams have more attempts. However, they’ve yet to get their downfield passing game going. They are averaging just 5.3 yards per completion, the lowest in the league.

“We have to go out there and leave it all out there,” Flacco said. “That is what we do best as football players – we do stuff aggressively, and what we do not think about it. Then, when it is over, we reflect on it and see how we can get better and that is what we do.”

When later told of his quarterback’s comments, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said: “I can’t speak for Joe. That’s what we try and do every single week. We open up the offense. We’re running schemes with our run game. We’re getting after people on defense. We’re trying to win every single game. The players have to go out there and play great. They’ve got to execute.

“If you’re talking about offense, we need to complete passes. We need to run the ball well. We need to protect our quarterback. We need to go up and make catches. We need to get first downs. We need to score points. It’s not about play calling. It’s about all of us together going out there together and playing winning football in all three phases.”

